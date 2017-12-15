the thirdeyeworld

Ascending the Andes

“After climbing a great hill, one only finds that there are many more hills to climb”. –  Nelson Mandela
Condoriri Valley, Bolivia

 

This photo was captured in November 2014 ascending a peak in the Condoriri Valley of Bolivia. After many many months of neglecting this blog, I decided to start it up again in honor of the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge: Ascend. 

 

 

6 comments

  1. STEPHEN ANDERSON

    post the photo of the street with the biker going down the hill in front of the art in valpariso,,, ?

  3. Pingback: Ascend – When the Music’s over, turn off the Light – What's (in) the picture?

