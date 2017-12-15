Ascending the Andes

“After climbing a great hill, one only finds that there are many more hills to climb”. – Nelson Mandela
This photo was captured in November 2014 ascending a peak in the Condoriri Valley of Bolivia. After many many months of neglecting this blog, I decided to start it up again in honor of the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge: Ascend.
post the photo of the street with the biker going down the hill in front of the art in valpariso,,, ?
Ok!!! Will do
Wow, what a starkly beautiful landscape!
Yes it is!
This reminds me very much of a hike we did at Torres del Paine in South America. Breathtaking – in more ways than one Nicole!!